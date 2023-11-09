BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old girl has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the deadly shooting of her 16-year-old boyfriend in Bridgeport, according to police.



The shooting happened on Sept. 9 at a home on Pacific Street in Bridgeport. Authorities said the two teens were handling a gun in the bedroom of a home when the 16-year-old was shot.



The boy was a student at Bassick High School and played on the varsity soccer team. He died in the hospital two days after the shooting.



The identity of the 15-year-old girl has not been released because she is a juvenile.

No further information is available at this time.