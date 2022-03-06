FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a 15-year-old student from Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Saturday after an investigation into threats multiple students received from an unknown number.

The lengthy investigation began after students began to receive “veiled threats” over text. The unknown number targeted several classmates.

According to police, officers and school administrators were in constant contact throughout the incident to uncover the suspect.

Police have confidence that this student is the sole person responsible, and there is no active threat to the school or Fairfield community.