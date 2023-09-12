BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 16-year-old boy died after being shot Saturday afternoon in Bridgeport, police said.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of Pacific Street to a report of a person shot in the face. When officers arrived, they found the boy inside the residence suffering from a critical gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and was admitted into the intensive care unit before he died on Sept. 11.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed that the boy and a 15-year-old girl were handling the gun when it went off, resulting in the boy’s fatal injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Holtz at 203-581-5239.

Stay with News 8 for updates.