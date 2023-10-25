WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested Sunday after he attempted to steal a vehicle in Westport, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a report of a person attempting to break into a car parked in a driveway around 4:20 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a dark-colored vehicle in the middle of the road.

An officer stopped the vehicle and shined his spotlight, which resulted in the vehicle accelerating towards the police. The vehicle then swerved around the police and drove over stop-sticks that were already deployed.

Police said they then followed the vehicle, which had been reported stolen until it became disabled on I-95 Northbound in the area of Exit 22.

After a short pursuit, police were able to apprehend the two juveniles and 18-year-old Kenmar Shyaam Ausar-Allen of Meriden.

All three suspects are facing charges of reckless driving, improper use of a marker plate, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny in the sixth degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth degree and interfering with an officer.