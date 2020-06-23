18-year-old dies after being shot in the head; Bridgeport police investigating as a homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night.

Just after 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of Fairfield Avenue and Albion Street after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found an 18-year-old man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The unidentified victim was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where he died.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Information about a possible suspect was not released.

Those with information should call police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).