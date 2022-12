BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Two adults and a child were hospitalized following a fire in Bridgeport on Monday morning.

Fire officials responded to a fire on Norman Street just after 3 a.m. Crews reported a fire in a second-floor apartment that was over a commercial building.

According to officials, two adults and a child were brought to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Five adults and one child have been displaced from their homes.

Crews are working to investigate the cause of the fire.