2 arrested in connection with 2019 hit-and-run involving Bridgeport firefighter

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people have arrested in connection with a hit-in-run involving a Bridgeport firefighter.

On June 28, 2019, officers said an off duty fireman was crossing Stratford Avenue, within the crosswalk, when he was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stopped briefly and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, police announced two arrests in the case: Adrian Cauthen and Frances Marino.

Cauthen, 33, was charged with evading responsibility – serious physical injury, tapering with physical evidence, interfering with a police officer, assault in the third degree, and failure to yield to a pedestrian. Bond was set at $20,000.

Marino, 33, was also charged with evading responsibility – serious physical injury, tapering with physical evidence, interfering with a police officer. Bond was set at $10,000.