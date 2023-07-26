NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested in Newtown following a burglary early Wednesday morning in Monroe.

Newtown police heard about the break-in at about 1:30 a.m. Officials said the burglary was on Route 25 in Monroe, but have not specified address. The suspects had left by the time police arrived.

Officers later spotted a vehicle with no license plates and its headlights off. It was pulled over and the driver was identified as 19-year-old Marcos Scott, while the passenger was a 17-year-old, according to police.

Police then found two guns and stolen property from the burglary in the car.

Scott was charged for the burglary in Monroe and then transferred to Newtown, where he was further charged with carrying a firearm without a permit, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number and failure to display a license plate.

His bail was set at $100,000.

The juvenile was also charged in connection with the weapons and burglary by Monroe police.