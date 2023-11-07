BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two members of the Bridgeport City Council were arrested on Election Day at the JFK Campus in connection to two separate incidents, sources have confirmed to News 8.

A 911 call came in at 4:20 p.m. that a person was causing a disturbance at the location, according to the mayor’s office. Samia Suliman was then arrested and charged with breach of peace.

About 30 minutes later, police received another 911 call about a 70-year-old woman who had been assaulted. Maria Periera was then arrested and charged with third-degree assault.

Sources have confirmed to News 8 that Suliman and Periera are city council members.

Bridgeport has been at the center of election controversy this fall, with a judge ordering a new mayoral primary after allegations of misconduct were lodged against Mayor Joe Ganim’s campaign. The general election took place on Tuesday as scheduled.