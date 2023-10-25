SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested Tuesday for allegedly being in possession of two stolen firearms, according to police.

The Shelton Police Department charged 18-year-old Jaiden Lanzi of Shelton and 19-year-old Jason Smith of Derby after two firearms were reported stolen from a home in Shelton on Oct. 17.

During the investigation, police discovered the firearms had gone through several individuals before Lanzi and Smith gained possession of them, authorities said.

Shelton police searched homes and cars in Shelton, Derby and North Haven and officers said they located the stolen firearms in North Haven and Shelton.

Both teenagers were charged with theft of a firearm, illegal transfer of a stolen firearm and improper storage of a firearm, police said.

Mug shots of Jaiden Lanzi (left) and Jason Smith (right). (SOURCE: Shelton Police Department)

Lanzi was also charged with risk of injury to a minor, according to police. He was held on a $100,000 bond and police said they transported him to Derby Superior Court on Wednesday.

Smith was held on a $200,000 bond and was transported to Derby Superior Court on Wednesday, police said.

The Shelton Police Department is anticipating additional arrests in connection to the investigation.