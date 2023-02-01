BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found shot inside a home late Tuesday night in Bethel.

Officers were called to a home on Reservoir Street just before midnight after getting a call about “yelling.”

When officers arrived at the house, police said they said they found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to Danbury Hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released their names.

The Bethel Police Department is still investigating but said there is no threat to the community.