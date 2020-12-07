2 dead following wrong-way, head-on crash on Route 25 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Connecticut State Police said a 2002 Nissan Maxima, driven by 28-year-old Kye Jackson, was traveling southbound on Route 25 South when it was hit head-on by a 2004 Buick, driven by 22-year-old Tyler Field Stevens, that was headed north.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist as did the Bridgeport Fire Department, the Bridgeport Police Department and the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.