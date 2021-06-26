2 homes damaged after structure fire in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Three adults are displaced after a structure fire on Vought Place Friday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., fire officials were called to 129 Vought Place for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews reported a shed and two residences were on fire. Officials report the fire was under control in 15 minutes.

A 10’x10′ shed at 129 Vought Place along with a Harley Davidson motorcycle inside was destroyed.

Officials report 111 Vought Place suffered interior fire damage to the kitchen and attic and 109 Vought Place suffered smoke damage.

Bridgeport and Milford Fire Departments provided station coverage.

The Red Cross is assisting the residence that are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Deputy Fire Marshal Garcia from the Stratford Fire Marshal’s office.