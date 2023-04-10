DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed into a Danbury neighborhood on Monday evening, according to authorities.

The Federation of Aviation Administration (FAA) said a single-engine Cessna 152 crashed and struck a shed between two homes on Southern Boulevard just before 6 p.m.

According to the FAA, the two people onboard the plane were taken to the hospital for minor injuries they sustained in the crash.

A representative from the Danbury Municipal Airport said the plane was from a local flight school that was practicing touch-and-go flights. The tower had just cleared the aircraft for landing when they lost contact with those onboard.

A neighbor who witnessed the crash told News 8 he heard a loud bang and thought a tree had fallen. The neighbor said their garage sustained some damage in the plane crash, but everyone inside the home was okay.

Officials said the scene of the crash remains active as of Monday night. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA are investigating the crash.

