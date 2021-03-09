2 hurt in multi-tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were hurt following a multi-tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 in Fairfield.

According to the Fairfield Fire Department, the crash happened near exit 18 and 19 early Tuesday.

AMR took two people to Bridgeport Hospital with trauma alerts. Their identifies are unknown at this time.

DEEP crews also were called to clean up a fuel spill and prevent any environmental damage to sensitive waterways.

ACV was called to the scene to perform hazardous material containment recovery and remediation.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

No other information was released.