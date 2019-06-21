Fairfield

2 injured after car crashes into Sandy Hook home

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) - A car crash into a Sandy Hook home left two people injured and caused a propane leak on Friday morning. 

Sandy Hook fire officials posted photos on their Facebook page of firefighters responding to the scene at 9:22 a.m. of a car into a house on Cherry Street. 

The driver had to be extricated from the car and was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The homeowner was also hospitalized. Their identities and current conditions are unknown. 

The crash led to propane leaking but the propane has since been shut off.  The house also sustained heavy damage. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

