2 injured after car crashes through Norwalk CVS

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after the car they were in crashed into a Norwalk CVS on Wednesday.

Police say that at around noon, officers and fire crews were on the scene of the CVS Pharmacy on Westport Avenue after a car crashed through the building.

According to police, two people were transported to Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The CVS appears to have been damaged from crash. It's unclear if they will remain open for the day.

The accident remains under investigation.

