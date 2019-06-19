Fairfield

2 injured after car crashes through Norwalk CVS

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 12:57 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 02:25 PM EDT

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after the car they were in crashed into a Norwalk CVS on Wednesday. 

Police say that at around noon, officers and fire crews were on the scene of the CVS Pharmacy on Westport Avenue after a car crashed through the building.

According to police, two people were transported to Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The CVS appears to have been damaged from crash. It's unclear if they will remain open for the day. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

