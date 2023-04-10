BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Another Connecticut resident is a big winner!

A $25,000 a Year for Life winning ticket was sold at Uptown News and Variety in Bridgeport, according to lottery officials. The five numbers, 1-16-18-20-41 Lucky Ball 5 were drawn on Saturday.

The winner has until Oct. 5 to claim the prize. The store will receive $2,500 for selling the ticket.

Only a few days earlier, a $25,000 a Year for Life ticket was sold at Speedy Mart Food Store in Milford. The winning numbers, 6-13-17-25-33 Lucky Ball 15 were drawn on April 5.