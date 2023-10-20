DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men have been arrested after a drug bust in Danbury, according to police.

Police said Detectives from the Special Investigations Division were working with the DEA on a several month-long investigation into illegal drug sales through the city. During the investigation, police identified the suspect as a convicted drug dealer, 25-year-old Christopher Thompson of Danbury.

During a surveillance of Thompson, police said a woman entered the vehicle for what they believed was a drug transaction. Officers approached the vehicle when it stopped at a local business and executed a search warrant.

Another man who was in the car, identified as 32-year-old Daryl Ridgeway of Danbury, was searched by police and was found with two packages of white powder that tested positive for cocaine. Thompson was found with $478 in cash.

Police said they also found a loaded 9mm handgun, which was reported stolen, 287 bags of fentanyl, approximately two grams of crack cocaine, and 23 grams of powder cocaine in the vehicle.

Thompson was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a narcotic substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to attempt the sale of narcotics, and possession of a narcotic substance with intent to sell within a school zone.

Ridgeway was also arrested and charged with the following: three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a narcotic substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to attempt sale of narcotics, possession of a narcotic substance with intent to sell within a school zone, possession of a stolen firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammo, weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a pistol without a permit.