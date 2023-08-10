NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men from New York are facing charges accusing them of kidnapping a Norwalk resident.

Anthony E. Benjamin, 43, of the Bronx, and 50-year-old Steve Daley, of Mt. Vernon, are facing second-degree kidnapping with a firearm charges. Benjamin is facing an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Norwalk police said that the resident had been held against his will in New York City since July 21. Officers began investigating the report early on July 23.

Police have not released further information on the alleged crime. The victim’s age has not been specified.

Benjamin is being held on a $1 million bond. Daley is being held on a $250,000 bond.