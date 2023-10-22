WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Westport police are searching for two missing men after a small boat sank near Cockenoe Island Sunday afternoon.

A boater spotted a man standing on a navigational buoy at 4 p.m. on Saturday and alerted police, who retrieved the man from the buoy. Police then rescued a second man and a woman from the water.

The three individuals were transported to a hospital for evaluation. After retrieving a translator, police were able to learn that there were a total of five people on the boat when it sank.

Police said they had determined that the small fishing boat was anchored on the southside of Cockenoe Island after 9:30 p.m. when it sank due to the choppy waters.

The two men who are still missing are from Spring Valley, New York and Suffern, New York, according to police. Due to the significant language barrier, police said identifying the two men has been hampered, but they continue to work with translators.

Westport Police Marine Division, the US Coast Guard and other agencies are actively searching for the sunken boat and the two missing parties.

Officials suspended the search for the men around 9 p.m. Sunday, and search efforts resumed at sunrise Monday morning.

Any boaters near Cockenoe Island between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 22 are encouraged to contact the Westport Police Department at (203) 341-6000.