SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Shelton Police Department arrested two teenagers on Monday in connection to a stolen firearms investigation, authorities said.

Police began conducting a stolen firearm investigation after two guns were reported stolen on Oct. 17 from a Shelton home.

On Oct. 24, Shelton police made two arrests in the investigation involving 18-year-old Jaiden Lanzi of Shelton and 19-year-old Jason Smith of Derby. During the investigation, police learned that the stolen firearms had gone through several individuals.

2 charged with possessing stolen firearms in Connecticut

Shelton police conducted follow-up interviews and applied for various search warrants of homes and vehicles in Derby, North Haven and Shelton. During the execution of the search warrants, police recovered both stolen firearms.

Police then issued two juvenile arrest warrants for a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy from Shelton this Monday.

The 15-year-old was charged with two counts of illegal transfer of a firearm and two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit.

The 16-year-old was then charged with two counts of stealing a firearm and two counts of illegal transfer of a firearm.

The teenagers were remanded to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center and were arraigned on Tuesday.