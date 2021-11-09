2 students, driver injured in school bus crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a school bus crashed into a tree Tuesday afternoon in Fairfield.

Fairfield Police confirmed to News 8 the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Mountain Laurel Road near Stroll Rock Common.

Four Fairfield school children were on board at the time of the crash. Two of the students sustained facial lacerations and were taken to Bridgeport Hospital. The bus driver was also injured and was transported to the hospital.

The engine compartment of the bus caught fire and was put out by fire crews on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.