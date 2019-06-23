2 victims identified in fatal motor vehicle accident in Newtown

Newtown Police, Ambulance Service, and Sandy Hook Fire Department were dispatched to Berkshire Rd at 2 a.m. to investigate a fatal motor vehicle accident.

The vehicle was occupied by two people, a driver and passenger, who were both pronounced dead on scene by emergency medical personnel. Police identified the victims as Elliot Gregory, 20, and Philip Zuvanich, 19. Both occupants were Newtown residents, but not related.

Police found an older model Jeep Cherokee had driven off the westbound shoulder of Berkshire Rd into a heavily wooded, 100 foot ravine.

The State of Connecticut Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death and were called to the scene.

The Newtown Police Accident Reconstruction was also called to the scene and will take over the investigation. Police have spoken with witnesses to the accident.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning and our prayers are with both families as they go through this most difficult time. Our community mourns with them” Lt. Aaron Bahamonde said.

