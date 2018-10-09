2-year-old drowns in Shelton pool (Photo: Sheltonpolice.net) [ + - ] Video

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) - It was a heart-wrenching day for a Shelton family on Monday.

A 2-year-old boy drowned in relative's pool.

Police said that relative, whose relationship to the child is not known, was babysitting at their home on Copper Penny Drive when the toddler wandered outside.

Shelton police called this a horrific accident.

"It was determined after an investigation that the baby fell in the poo. Just a complete, horrible incident," stated Detective Christopher Nugent.

A 911 call was made from the home around 11:00 a.m. EMTs rushed the child to St. Vincent's Hospital, but he did not survive.

Shelton police said vigilance with children is key around the water. In a split second, everything can change.

"Any time there are small kids and pools, we have to make sure we're watching out for them. They don't understand the seriousness behind it. They don't comprehend it," Nugent added.

Police said the inground pool was fenced in, as required by law. It's not clear if any of the doors in the homes had alarms.