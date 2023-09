BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Twenty new officers graduated from Bridgeport’s police academy on Tuesday night.

The graduation comes as the state experiences a shortage of officers.

“It’s always proud to bring new people into the profession, and to welcome them into the, you know, profession of public service,” Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter said. “So, I’m always proud to see people do that, and,, you know, with our manpower issues, it’s always good to get new officers.”