20-year-old man crashes truck into Newtown home

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A homeowner in Newtown got quite the scare overnight Saturday.

A 20-year-old man crashed his truck into the person’s home.

It happened shortly after midnight on Church Hill Road. The impact was so severe, the homeowner told police he believed his home had “fallen down.”

The driver of the truck is Andrew Anglace, 20, of Newtown. He is accused of being drunk when he crashed into the house.

He also received charges for reckless operation, driving too fast, and failing to drive in the proper lane. No injuries were reported.