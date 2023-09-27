BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Sound on Sound Music Festival is getting ready to kick off this weekend in Bridgeport.

The festival will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at Seaside Park.

The festival’s co-founder said the event “went to school” on last year’s event. This year, it’s touting a brand, including a different and bigger portion of the park. There will also be more food and beverage options — and a Ferris wheel.

Musical talent this year includes more than 20 bands, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer and Alanis Morissette.

“It’s really an incredible bill,” said Tom Russell, the festival’s co-founder.

There will be one massive, turntable stage.

“So, as soon as one band is done, the stage literally turns in a circle, and the other band begins five to 10 minutes later,” Russell said. “It’s something that we did new for this year’s festival for the experience. People don’t need to go back and forth. They can stay in their spot.”

There will also be a wine grove, local craft beer and a sports hall.

Purchase tickets and learn more about this year’s Sound on Sound festival here.