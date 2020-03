DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old man has died after he was stabbed during a fight at a Danbury skate park.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Danbury skate park located at 32 Patriot Dr.

Officers found the unidentified man suffering from multiple stabbed wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to call police at (203) 790-8477.