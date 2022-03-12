WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old man died in a car crash in Wilton Saturday morning, police said.

Wilton Police responded to Route 7, between Old Mill Road and New Street, for a rollover crash with the driver still in the vehicle.

Brandon G. Cux Calima of Stamford was pronounced dead at the scene.

This accident is currently under investigation by the Wilton Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Lt. Gregg Phillipson at (203) 834-6325 or via email at gregg.phillipson@wiltonct.org.

