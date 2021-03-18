22-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Bridgeport Wednesday night

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old man is dead after he was shot to death in Bridgeport on Wednesday night.

Just before 5:30 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Union Avenue after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 100 Blackstone St.

The man was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Winkler at (203) 581-5244 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.