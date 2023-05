STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in a crash on Route 8 near Exit 12 in Shelton, according to Connecticut State Police.

Daniel James Gillespy, of Stratford, was driving north on Route 8 when his 2002 Saturn L200 went into the median and then hit a tree, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact state police by calling (203) 393-4200 or emailing daniel.mccue@ct.gov.