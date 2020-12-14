26-year-old man dies after reported assault in Bridgeport; police investigating as homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was killed on Sunday.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported assault near 242 Harral Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from wounds to his lower extremities. He was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he died.

Reports indicate the man had “several injuries of an unknown origin that will be examined at autopsy.”

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police at (203) 576-TIPS.

