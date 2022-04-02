BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – On Wednesday, Bridgeport police conducted an undercover investigation that led to the arrest of 3 individuals with one minor at risk involved.

Detectives discovered two men, 30-year-old Shakeil Williams of Bridgeport and 34-year-old Jonathan J. Bonaparte of Derby, engaging in behaviors suggesting they were trafficking street level narcotics.

Police conducted a vehicle stop on Bonaparte. Fentanyl was discovered in the car. Once placed under arrest, Bonaparte was found to be in immediate possession of heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

A vehicle search found two boxes of ammunition in his car. Police also discovered that Bonaparte is on Connecticut’s Deadly Weapon Offender Registry.

A search in Bonaparte’s Derby residence uncovered more items, such as four handguns, a shotgun, and an assault rifle. More ammunition found on scene was confiscated.

Police also found the most troubling part of this investigation: evidence that a child lived in this home. These drugs and weapons were easily accessible to the child. Detectives got a warrant for 28-year-old Shomequa Allen, who shares the 2-year-old with Bonaparte. Her bond was set at $25,000.

For the initial infractions at the motor vehicle stop, bond was set at $150,000. Bond for the additional warrant was set at $500,000.

Williams’ vehicle was also stopped, and he was found with crack cocaine and heroin on his person. More drugs were found at his house, including crack cocaine, ecstasy, and crystal meth.

His bond has been set at $100,000.