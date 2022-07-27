DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three children and one woman were found dead in a home in Danbury on Wednesday night, police confirmed.

The Danbury Police Department responded to a wellbeing check on Whaley St. around 6:30 p.m. where a caller was distraught and crying. At the scene, police said officers discovered three children dead inside the single family home, as well as one woman dead in a shed in the backyard.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

This is an active investigation by the DPD’s General Investigations Division and Special Victim’s Unit.

Officials are not releasing names at this time and expect further details on Thursday.

