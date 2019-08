BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport firefighters had to rescue someone from a burning home Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was hanging out of a third floor window at the home on Iranistan Avenue.

Firefighters rescued the occupants using a ladder. Both occupants and several firefighters were transported to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.