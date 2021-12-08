3 injured in fire on Hallett Street in Bridgeport

(WTNH) — Three people have been injured in a fire on Hallett Street Wednesday night, according to preliminary on-scene reports.

Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications, said the Bridgeport ECC received several calls reporting a structure fire in the 600th block of the street just after 9 p.m.

Preliminary on-scene reports indicated a second alarm fire at this location with three people injured, according to Appleby. There is still an active scene.

