FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another student involved in a crash last month that injured Sacred Heart University students have left the hospital, according to police Tuesday.

Five students and an Uber driver were injured in a crash at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Park Avenue, not far from campus.

Four freshmen women were inside of a Toyota Corolla driver by an Uber driver when an Audi — driven by a sophomore hit a curb, pushing it into the westbound lane and crashing into the Corolla, according to police. All of the students are from out of state.

Two freshmen were released from Bridgeport Hospital last month. Another freshman was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

The sophomore remained in an intensive care unit. The fourth freshman from the Corolla, along with the Uber driver, had been moved from an ICU to a lower unit.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains active, according to police.