NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A rollover crash in Norwalk left one person in critical condition after three pedestrians were struck by a car, according to police.

Around 4 p.m. on June 13, two cars crashed on Connecticut Avenue, causing one car to roll over. The car struck a pedestrian who was walking with two juveniles, police said.

All three pedestrians were transported to Norwalk Hospital. Police said two juveniles and the operator of the rolled-over car sustained minor injuries, while the adult pedestrian remains in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.

The Norwalk Police Department asks that any witnesses to the crash contact Crash Investigator Officer Wasilewski at 203-854-3035 or at cwasilewski@norwalkct.org. The Norwalk Police Tip Line can be reached at 203-854-3111. Anonymous internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police at www.norwalkpd.com.

Stay alert for news updates with WTNH in the News 8 app