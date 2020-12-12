3 seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash on Yellow Mill Bridge in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday night.

The wreck happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the Yellow Mill Bridge located on Stratford Avenue in Bridgeport.

Police said a 2010 Honda Civic was speeding on westbound Stratford Avenue, approaching the Yellow Mill Bridge, when it crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit a 2016 Hyundai Sonata on the bridge.

Both operators and a passenger in the Honda Civic had to be extricated from the vehicles by the Bridgeport Fire Department.

The trio was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR Ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver of the Sonata was identified as 29-year-old Vanadie Wheeler, of Stratford. The driver of the Civic was identified as 21-year-old Barbara Rosiclair, of Bridgeport, and the passenger was identified as 20-year-old Azia Point, of Bridgeport.

An investigation is underway. Those with information are asked to call the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at (203) 576-7640