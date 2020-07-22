3 Shelton officers fired for alleged improper domestic violence investigation, cover up

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — In a newly released report, two Shelton officers have been fired for an alleged improper investigation into a domestic violence call. A third officer was also fired for “knowingly and intentionally” omitting vital information from the same domestic violence report, according to the termination letter.

Shelton Police Chief Shawn Sequeira made the termination announcement following an internal investigation into Police Union President and officer John Napoleone and Police Union Vice President and officer Michael McClain in August 2019. Lt. Dave Moore was also listed, and all officers were fired for alleged dereliction of duty. The investigation was completed in November.

The report says officers Napoleone and McClain did not take a domestic violence complaint involving a Bridgeport policeman seriously. That same officers were on administrative leave and previously arrested for domestic violence four times prior.

The full report of their termination can be seen below:

Chief Sequeira also notes that the officers’ alleged lack of action and communication led to further harm on the victim, including subsequently being sexually assaulted.

Lt. Dave Moore is under termination by the police chief for attempting to cover up McClain’s and Napoleone’s misconduct in the investigation.

Reported by CT Post, Union attorney Barbara Resnick said the officers will file grievances over the termination reports.