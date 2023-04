FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Small pets were rescued from a 30-unit condo fire late Sunday morning in Norwalk, according to the fire department.

The fire, located on Main Avenue, involved two units that had flames on the balconies. No one was home in either apartment at the time.

Apartments below were also damaged. No one was injured, but 10 people have been displaced.

Fire officials have not released a possible cause for the fire.