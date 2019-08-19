33-year-old Bridgeport man dies after being pulled from Lake Mohegan in Fairfield: Officials

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who was pulled from Lake Mohegan Sunday evening has died.

Emergency officials say multiple reports came in at 6:47 p.m. for a swimmer in distress at Lake Mohegan in Fairfield on Sunday. After first responders arrived to the scene, a rescue was attempted for the 33-year-old man, identified as Geovanny Tapia-Zuniga, having difficulty getting back to shore.

At 7:20 p.m., divers found the unresponsive swimmer below the water line and brought him to the surface where life-saving efforts were conducted. The man was transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

A family member of the swimmer was overcome due to the events and was also treated and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

On Monday, it was reported that Tapia-Zuniga has died on Sunday at 8:09 p.m.

First Selectman of Fairfield Michael Tetreau tweeted out, “Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the man who died swimming at Lake Mohegan yesterday. Please keep them in your prayers. #FairfieldCT”

The investigation is still pending cause and manner of death.

