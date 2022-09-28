BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in early July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Bridgeport Police Department.

Everton Brooks is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, along with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $5 million bond.

Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot and killed on July 10 in the 1700 block of Fairfield Avenue, according to police. Two two were shot by a man who was a passenger on a scooter, according to police, who have said they think that Dorsey was the intended target and that Pequero — who did not know Dorsey or the shooter — was hit by a stray bullet.

Police have previously said that 18-year-old Jahmir Daniel, of Bridgeport, was the shooter. He is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, two counts of murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm and third-degree larceny.

Later that night, 19-year-old Jack Vaz stashed the scooter in a wooded area near Bridgeport, according to authorities.

Daniel and Vaz were arrested in August. Brooks was arrested on Wednesday.

Brooks has told law enforcement he was driving the scooter, according to Bridgeport police. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.