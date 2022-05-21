BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Department is investigating three overnight incidents, including two robberies and an aggravated assault with a firearm.

There are currently four victims who were all hospitalized after these overnight incidents occurred Friday night into Saturday morning.

The first happened around 11:00 p.m. on Friday night. Bridgeport police were dispatched after several calls were made reporting multiple shots fired with injuries. This occurred inside a store in the 300th block of Park Ave., but responders have not provided an exact location. A victim was found on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Bridgeport Hospital also advised police that a second victim had arrived with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The next incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Friday night. Police were called to the 1500th block of Stratford Ave. after an individual reported they were robbed at gunpoint and pistol whipped. The victim was transported to the hospital. Police say there is no information about a suspect that can be given at this time.

A second robbery occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning around 2:25 a.m. A citizen called 9-1-1 and said he had witnessed a robbery in the 800th block of Maplewood Ave. The person was targeted while walking on the street, according to the police. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, all of which were non-life-threatening.

Police have yet to provide more information about the suspects, but are encouraging anyone who may know more to contact the tip line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.