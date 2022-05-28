STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were hospitalized after a serious crash on Washington Blvd. in Stamford early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred around 1:10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police.

A 2017 Infiniti, driven by a 28-year-old Stamford resident, was traveling northbound on Washington Blvd. The car contained two passengers, with one in the passenger’s seat and the other in the back. A 2003 Honda Civic with a 22-year-old Stamford resident driver was also driving in the same area. Both were traveling the same direction.

They came into contact on Washington Blvd. just north of the intersection with North St. They continued traveling northbound, still in contact with each other, until the driver’s side of the Infiniti struck a tree, according to police. The collision caused both cars to suffer significant damage.

One passenger of the Infiniti, a 22-year-old Stamford resident, had to be extricated by the Stamford Fire Department. The accident caused Washington Blvd. to remain closed for multiple hours with the Stamford Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad responding.

All three people in the Infiniti, as well as the driver of the Honda Civic, were hospitalized following the accident, according to officials. The driver of the Infiniti and the extricated passenger were treated for serious injuries and are now listed in stable condition. The third Infiniti occupant and the Honda Civic driver were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe that alcohol and speed led to this collision, but did not indicate which driver was intoxicated. Officials continue to investigate.

This is the first serious accident involving alcohol reported this Memorial Day weekend. Police are expecting more people on the road, which may lead to heightened accident statistics.