4 injured, 2 seriously in fiery multi-vehicle crash into utility poles in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday following a fiery crash involving four cars and three utility poles in Norwalk.

Police say that officers and fire crews responded to Connecticut Avenue after a four car crash with one of those cars taking down three utility poles.

This led to the high tension wires surrounding a car, before bursting into flames.

(Norwalk Fire Department)

The two occupants were able to get out of that car with the help of bystanders.

Police say that fire crews were unable to extinguish the fire until the power was cut because the wires were still being charged.

(Norwalk Fire Department)

Four people were taken to the hospital with two of them suffering serious injuries. There were no further details given on the identity of the victims or their conditions.

All four lanes were shut down for a period of time and the area was left without power. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.