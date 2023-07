BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — At least four people were taken to a hospital Sunday evening in Bridgeport when a vehicle drove the wrong way onto Route 8, according to police.

The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m., according to authorities, when the vehicle went onto the ramp on the southbound side of Route 8.

More than four vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

More information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.