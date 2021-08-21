43-year-old man dies following motorcycle crash on Meadow Street in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 43-year-old Shelton man has died following injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Meadow Street Friday night.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., Shelton emergency services were dispatched to the area of 137 Meadow Street for an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police report an investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling on Meadow Street headed southbound towards Shelton Ave and the driver of the vehicle was traveling on Meadow Street headed northbound.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased. He is identified as 43-year-old Robert Kimmer of Shelton.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as 34-year-old Andrew Zebendon of Shelton. Police say Zebendon did not sustain any injuries.

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. No law enforcement has been taken at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.