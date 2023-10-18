WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A fourth man has been charged in connection to a September carjacking of an Aston Martin from a man’s garage in Westport, marking the final arrest in the case, according to police.

Vincys Baez, 20, of Waterbury, was on Wednesday. Police said he is one of two masked people who were seen on surveillance cameras carjacking the vehicle and assaulting the man who was inside it.

Baez has been charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, robbery by carjacking, third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, first-degree larceny, first-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, first-degree robbery and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was assigned a $500,000 bond.

Garrett Gibbs, a 22-year-old from Waterbury, has also been charged, along with two others.

The day after the carjacking, police found four stolen vehicles, including the Aston Martin and a Porsche stolen out of Rhode Island, in 39-year-old Derrick McGill’s garage, according to police. He has been charged with operating an illegal chop shop. Shortly after, a 16-year-old from Waterbury was also charged in connection to both the Aston Martin theft, and a stolen BMW police said was used to drive to the scene. Police have not named the teenager.